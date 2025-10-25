403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Azerbaijan Congratulates Kazakhstan On Independence Day
(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has extended congratulations to Kazakhstan on the occasion of its Independence Day, Azernews reports.
In a post shared on the ministry's official“X” account, the MFA highlighted the strong partnership between the two nations, stating:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment