Golgohar Announces Expansion Of Gohar Park With Launch Of New Phase In Sirjan

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Sirjan, Iran--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2025) - Golgohar Company has announced the launch of a new phase at Gohar Park, located in the heart of the desert and surrounded by mountains in Sirjan, Iran. Recognized as the largest recreational and tourist village in the country, Gohar Park offers a combination of recreational, tourist, and accommodation facilities and attracts visitors from across the Middle East.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Originally developed by Golgohar, a company known for its industrial and regional development projects, the park's latest expansion introduces additional infrastructure and facilities aimed at accommodating the growing number of visitors. Golgohar's planning for Gohar Park focuses on integrating the natural environment into the development - preserving the surrounding desert and mountain landscape while establishing functional recreational and tourist spaces.

Gohar Park began as a project in a largely undeveloped desert area. Over time, it has evolved into a multi-functional tourist village with gardens, walking paths, leisure areas, and accommodation options. The new phase further expands these facilities, adding additional lodging, open spaces, and upgraded recreational areas to support longer stays and more visitors.

The development also includes measures to improve access throughout the park, such as pathways, parking areas, and signage, aimed at enhancing the visitor experience. While the park primarily focuses on leisure and tourism, it has also become a destination for local cultural activities, including events and exhibitions.

Gohar Park's location in Sirjan positions it strategically for visitors traveling from other regions of Iran as well as neighboring countries. The combination of natural landscapes and designed spaces has made it a notable example of desert-based tourism development in Iran.

“The goal of the new phase is to provide additional facilities and improve infrastructure to manage the increasing number of visitors,” said Iman Atighi, CEO of Golgohar.“The park continues to serve as a recreational and cultural space for visitors.”

The park has grown steadily since its initial development, both in size and range of offerings. The addition of new accommodation units and recreational facilities is expected to support tourism in the region by providing options for longer stays and more diverse activities.

Beyond recreation, Gohar Park also contributes to the local economy by providing employment in hospitality, maintenance, and tourism services. The expansion adds further opportunities in these areas, reflecting the park's role as a regional point of activity.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The new phase of Gohar Park underscores an ongoing effort to balance tourism development with environmental preservation. The project incorporates open green spaces and carefully planned facilities designed to maintain the visual and ecological integrity of the surrounding desert and mountain areas.

Visitors can expect a combination of structured recreational zones, natural landscapes, and accommodation facilities - all designed to allow for leisure, relaxation, and cultural engagement. The expansion is part of a broader national trend toward developing tourism destinations that blend natural and designed environments across Iran.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Mohammad Javaheri

Title: Communications Manager, Golgohar Company

Email: ...

Phone: +98 34 4225 9001

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Actuls