Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crude Oil Up 62 Cents To USD 69.63 Pb - KPC

2025-10-25 05:03:52
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti crude oil price rose 62 cents during Friday's trading to reach USD 69.63 per barrel (pb), compared with Thursday's USD 69.01 pb, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said on Saturday.
Globally, Brent futures fell five cents to reach USD 65.94 pb and West Texas Intermediate went down 29 cents to reach USD 61.50 pb. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

