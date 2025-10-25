Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S., China Begin Trade Talks In Kuala Lumpur

2025-10-25 05:03:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Senior Chinese and U.S. economic officials began trade talks in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, aiming at de-escalating trade war between both countries.
The talks were held on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit, with the attendance of U.S. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Chinese Vice-Prime Minister He Lifeng.
The trade talks between Washington and Beijing come as the two nations get embroiled in a fresh wave of tariff tensions as the latter imposed sweeping controls on its vital rare earths industry after Washington had tightened restrictions on Chinese corporate access to U.S. technology.
However, both sides failed to reveal any details of the meeting while U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are set to meet together during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea next Thursday. (end)
MENAFN25102025000071011013ID1110246198



Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

