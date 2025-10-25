403
ASEAN Underlines Closer Coop. With GCC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Saturday stressed commitment to promoting cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and broadening its regional partnerships, thus bolstering its collective strategic independence.
In his keynote speech during a meeting of ASIAN Foreign Ministers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said that the bloc's economic vision is still so strong that it is based on diversifying partnerships and broadening relations with world partners, including the GCC, India, Australia and the European Union (EU).
He added that ASEAN's status as a strategic corridor that links the East and West has been cemented through the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in May, regarding this development as reflecting the group's growing global influence and showing its ability to act as an East-West mediator.
Hasan noted that his country's presidency of ASEAN this year is centered on a set of initiatives aiming at bolstering economic resilience, digital transition and sustainable developments.
The ASEAN Summit and Related Summits are held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on 26-28 October 2025, under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability".
Established in 1967, the ASEAN comprises 11 member states: Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Timor-Leste. (end)
