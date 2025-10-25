Russia's Aging Population Pushes New Restrictive Measures

Photo Credit: AP

Moscow- For a quarter century, President Vladimir Putin has faced the spectre of Russia's shrinking and aging population.

In 1999, a year before he came to power, the number of babies born in Russia plunged to its lowest recorded level. In 2005, Putin said the demographic woes needed to be resolved by maintaining“social and economic stability”.

In 2019, he said the problem still“haunted” the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

As recently as Thursday, he told a Kremlin demographic conference that increasing births was“crucial” for Russia.

Putin has launched initiatives to encourage people to have more children - from free school meals for large families to awarding Soviet-style“hero-mother” medals to women with 10 or more children.

“Many of our grandmothers and great-grandmothers had seven, eight, and even more children,” Putin said in 2023.“Let's preserve and revive these wonderful traditions. Having many children and a large family must become the norm.”

At first, births in Russia grew with its economic prosperity, from 1.21 million babies born in 1999 to 1.94 million in 2015.