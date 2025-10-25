Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Australian Women Cricketers Stalked, Molested In Indore

2025-10-25 05:03:36
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Indore ~ Two Australian women cricketers, taking part in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked, and one of them was molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested the man involved in the incident that occurred in the Khajrana Road area on Thursday morning, an official said.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said that the two cricketers had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a café when a man on a motorcycle started following them.

He allegedly touched one of them inappropriately and rode off, she said.

The duo contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and dispatched a vehicle for assistance.

