Patwari Accused Of Corruption Arrested By Crime Branch Kashmir After 3-Month Hunt

Srinagar- The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch Kashmir on Saturday arrested a Patwari who had been absconding for the past three months in connection with a high-profile corruption and fraud case.

An official spokesperson said that the accused, identified as Ashiq Ali, son of Ghulam Rasool Khan, a resident of Panner Jagir and presently residing at Hawal Srinagar, was wanted in a case registered under FIR No. 14/2025. The case has been filed under Sections 167, 420, 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The spokesperson said that the case pertains to serious charges of corruption, cheating, manipulation of revenue records, and wrongful insertions and mutations in official land documents.“After a detailed investigation and analysis of evidence, the FIR was registered on July 9, 2025, against six individuals, including a Tehsildar. While five of them were already taken into custody, the sixth accused, Patwari Ashiq Ali, had been evading arrest since the case was filed,” the spokesperson said.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a special team from the Economic Offences Wing tracked and apprehended the accused today. The official added that the Hon'ble Court had earlier rejected the bail plea of the accused, making him a proclaimed offender until his arrest.