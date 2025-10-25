Cop Injured In Accidental Firing Near Jammu Station

Representational Photo

Jammu- A police constable was grievously injured after his service rifle went off accidentally in the Jammu railway station area on Saturday, an official said.

Selection Grade Constable Showkat Ahmad was on duty at the station when he received a bullet injury in his abdomen due to an accidental discharge of his rifle around 8.30 am, he said.

The injured was immediately shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital by his colleagues, he added.