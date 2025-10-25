Ethereum Governance Under Fire Amid Internal Developer Uproar

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A governance storm has erupted within the Ethereum ecosystem after long-serving core developer Péter Szilágyi accused the Ethereum Foundation of operating a tightly-controlled“Vitalik-centric” inner circle that dictates project success and sidelines contributors. His public letter places co-founder Vitalik Buterin at the centre of decision-making, raising fresh concerns about decentralisation, compensation and the future of Ethereum's governance.

Szilágyi, who led the development of the“Geth” client for nearly a decade, claims that only five to ten individuals-alongside one to three venture-capital firms-consistently influence which projects flourish within the ecosystem. He wrote:“Ethereum may be decentralised, but Vitalik absolutely has complete indirect control over it.” According to his account, the public image of his leadership role masked a reality in which he had little real influence and often found himself excluded when he challenged insiders. His letter also revealed that over six years he earned approximately US $625,000-despite Ethereum's market capitalisation reaching US $450 billion in the same timeframe-highlighting concerns about remuneration for key infrastructure developers.

The Ethereum Foundation now finds itself under scrutiny. Critics say its funding and rewards mechanisms favour a narrow elite and neglect the broader developer community. Analysts point to the letter as sparking a wider debate about whether Ethereum's governance is diverging from its founding ethos of open participation and merit-based outcomes.

The reaction from the ecosystem has been swift. Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon Technology and previously closely aligned with Ethereum, echoed frustrations that“major contributors regularly face public questioning of their allegiance” and receive scant support. He questioned his own loyalty to Ethereum, citing neglect of Polygon's contributions and reflecting broader unease among Layer-2 project leaders.

Meanwhile, Vitalik Buterin issued a public statement emphasising gratitude for Polygon's work and the role of the broader community, but stopped short of addressing Szilágyi's specific claims about governance and compensation. His comments were interpreted by some observers as an attempt to defuse the tension while preserving the Foundation's preferred narrative.

The governance crisis arrives at a delicate moment for Ethereum. With the ecosystem navigating a complex architecture of Layer-2 scaling, data-availability upgrades and broader institutional adoption, questions of control, reward and direction carry more weight than ever. Governance practitioner Andre Cronje also warned that Ethereum risks losing technological and social cohesion if contributors feel disenfranchised or opt out of aligned development.

