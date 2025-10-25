South Africa's Farm Exports To U.S. Climb Despite Tariff Pressure

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cape Town - South Africa's agricultural exports to the United States rose sharply in the second quarter of 2025, hitting US$161 million and marking a 26 per cent year-on-year increase despite the imposition of heavy tariffs by the U. S. administration. The growth is attributed to strong harvests and increased shipments of high-value produce, but concerns linger over how sustainable the trend is given the trade headwinds.

The jump contrasts with the first quarter of 2025, when exports to the U. S. stood at US$118 million, up 19 per cent from the same period in the previous year. The latest data come amid heightened trade tension, as the U. S. has imposed a 30 per cent tariff on South African agricultural goods. According to the Minister for Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, the combination of crop strength, efficient logistics and market access underpinned the Q2 surge. He cautioned, however, that the tariff environment“brings to light the urgent need to diversify our export markets and enhance our competitiveness.”

The exports are largely composed of citrus fruits, grapes, apples, pears, nuts and wine, segments in which South Africa holds competitive advantage. Analysts within the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa note that the country's productive farms and favourable global commodity prices helped lift volumes and values. They highlight that while total agricultural exports rose by about 10 per cent in the quarter, the U. S. market recorded the steepest growth.

Despite the strong export figures, the tariff landscape raises urgent questions. The U. S. duties were introduced as part of a broader trade policy shift and place South Africa at the highest tariff rate for sub-Saharan Africa. Industry groups warn that the tariffs could undermine profitability for exporters and jeopardise tens of thousands of jobs, particularly in regions dependent on fruit and nut production for the U. S. market. One citrus-growers' association put job risk in the sector at about 35,000.

South Africa's trade minister, Parks Tau, has described the tariff measures as effectively eroding the benefits previously granted under the U. S. trade initiative known as the African Growth and Opportunity Act. He argued that the SA government must accelerate trade diversification towards markets in Asia, the Middle East and the broader African continent to reduce reliance on the U. S. demand.

In response, exporters are exploring alternative destinations for their produce. Some are ramping up shipments to the Gulf region and Southeast Asia, while others are targeting increased access to the Chinese market, especially for citrus and stone fruits. Nevertheless, the U. S. remains a key destination given its premium prices for out-of-season Southern Hemisphere produce and its logistical proximity.

The strong Q2 performance also reflects operational improvements. According to the government statement, shorter port-handling times, improved cold-chain logistics and compliance with stringent U. S. phytosanitary standards all contributed to the gains. Minister Steenhuisen emphasised that“this growth is not merely a statistical anomaly, but a reflection of a bountiful harvest, a surge in high-quality produce and the efficient operation of our ports.”

