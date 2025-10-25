Stablecoins Spotlighted As Inclusion Vehicle

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A leading voice at the United Nations General Assembly roundtable pressed for stablecoins and blockchain-based identity systems as crucial tools in closing the gap for the 1.7 billion people globally who remain outside formal financial services. Adrian Wall, managing director of the Digital Sovereignty Alliance, moderated a session on global digital identity and financial inclusion on 22 October 2025 at the UN headquarters in New York, asserting that inclusive digital ecosystems must go hand in hand with personal data ownership.

Wall declared that“financial inclusion without financial literacy is a bridge to nowhere. It is access without empowerment,” emphasising that agency begins with ownership of data and dignity begins with choice. The DSA event convened 48 policy-makers, technology leaders and sustainable-development practitioners to explore frameworks combining blockchain, stablecoins and digital identity protocols in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The discussion centred on how stablecoins-cryptocurrency units pegged to fiat currencies-and decentralised ledger infrastructures can extend access to payments, savings and credit for those shut out of traditional banking. Wall highlighted that data sovereignty underpins financial sovereignty: by empowering individuals to control their digital identity, systems can shift from passive access to active agency. He noted the critical role of stablecoins in environments where banking infrastructure is weak, pointing to pilots in sub-Saharan Africa where mobile wallets linked to digital identity verify transactions in previously unbanked communities.

Yet speakers also raised caution about stablecoins' risks. Regulatory oversight remains uneven, with concerns about reserve transparency, anti-money-laundering compliance and the possibility of financial exclusion if digital identity systems mis-function. One attendee warned that“if identity platforms fail, we may deepen the exclusion we're trying to solve.” The DSA stressed the need for multi-stakeholder governance: national regulators, technology providers and civil-society organisations must co-design the protocols to safeguard inclusion rather than displace it.

Beyond Africa, the dialogue extended to how stablecoins might support cross-border remittance flows, reducing cost and settlement delay. With global remittances hitting over US$700 billion annually, the potential for digital-asset rails has attracted attention from development lenders and fintech firms. Wall suggested that stablecoins anchored to trusted fiat liabilities could complement central bank digital currencies where those are nascent, offering a hybrid model for underserved markets.

