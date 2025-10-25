Turkish Airlines Doubles Flights Between Abu Dhabi And Istanbul

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines is set to expand its presence in the UAE with the launch of two additional daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Istanbul, beginning this Sunday (Oct 26).

The airline will increase its frequency from 10 to 14 weekly flights, offering greater convenience and smoother connectivity for passengers across its extensive network of over 350 destinations worldwide.

Travellers from Abu Dhabi will have the choice of two departures daily – flight TK869 at 1:35am arriving in Istanbul at 5:30am, and flight TK867 at 7:55am arriving at 12:10pm.

The move provides improved flexibility for both business and leisure travellers.

The frequency increase coincides with Turkish Airlines' 44th year of flight operations in the UAE, highlighting its continued commitment to connecting the Emirates to global destinations.

Erol Şenol, Turkish Airlines Vice President, Sales (Middle East and Cyprus), said the milestone reflects the airline's dedication to offering guests more choice, convenience and connectivity, while serving as a bridge between Türkiye and the world.

