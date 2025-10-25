Islamabad Says Border Crossings With Afghanistan To Stay Closed Until Further Notice

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said all major border crossings with Kabul will remain closed due to heightened security concerns, with no timeline yet for reopening. Spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi told reporters in Islamabad on Friday that recent violence along the frontier has forced authorities to enforce stricter controls.

Andrabi said protecting ordinary Pakistani citizens is a higher priority than maintaining smooth trade flows. The closures have been in place since October 11, following deadly border clashes that left dozens dead on both sides and damaged several homes near the frontier.

The shutdown has driven food inflation in both countries. Pakistani officials said tomato prices have surged by up to five times in local markets, while Afghan traders report stalled shipments and mounting financial losses.

Andrabi confirmed that a ceasefire agreement was reached earlier in Doha through Qatari and Turkish mediation. He said further talks between Islamabad and Kabul delegations are taking place today to build on that progress and develop a more reliable monitoring mechanism.

He also commented on concerns about a planned dam on the Kunar River, saying Pakistan remains committed to international laws governing shared water resources, while awaiting further technical discussions.

The prolonged border closure has strained humanitarian conditions in frontier communities where cross-border commerce and family movements form part of daily life. Analysts warn that if negotiations fail to produce concrete results, economic pressures and mistrust could worsen.

Diplomats argue that sustained engagement is crucial for restoring stability and reopening trade routes. Observers say today's diplomatic contacts in Istanbul will test whether Islamabad and Kabul can move beyond temporary crisis management toward a more durable security framework.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram