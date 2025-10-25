World's Fastest Train Hits 896 Km/H - Here's Where This Record-Breaking Marvel Runs

MENAFN - Live Mint) The world's fastest high-speed train codenamed 'CR450' which hit the top speed of 896 km/h is making headlines after its trial runs. Designed to run at a commercial speed of 400 km/h, which is 50 km/h faster than the current CR400 Fuxing trains in service it broke the previous 603 km/h record held by Japan's experimental maglev train L0 Series.

Where to find world's fastest train?

China has made the world's fastest train which connects Shanghai and Chengdu route. This engineering marvel touted as the world's fastest electric multiple unit (EMU) is undergoing operational evaluation and must successfully complete at least 600,000 kilometres trial run to get the clearance for commercial passenger service, CGTN reported.

Developed by the China Academy of Railway Sciences, CR450 is in the final phase of trial tests, according to Science and Technology. Targeting 400 km/h speed for commercial operation, it strives to outperform older models which operate at a speed of 350 km/h.

Featuring dramatic acceleration capabilities, the CR450 achieved landmark milestones as it can reach a speed of 350 km/h in just 4 minutes and 40 seconds. Meanwhile, the Fuxing EMUs take 6 minutes and 20 seconds to reach the same speed, making CR450 100 seconds faster.

Even though the older model already ranks among the fastest globally, the new version is making history. Inspired by the beak of falcons and the shape of arrows, the engineers made breakthrough change and improvements on the train's aerodynamic improvements over a period of 5 years.

CR450's groundbreaking design

In contrast to its predecessor CR400 Fuxing trains which is currently in service, the CR450 is designed to run at a commercial speed of 400 km/h, which is 50 km/h faster. To cut aerodynamic drag by almost 22 percent, the latest model features a 20-centimeter lower roofline, a longer, sleeker nose and a 50-tonne weight reduction.

Even though the new model features higher speed, but energy consumption remains equivalent to CR400 levels.

Risks associated with CR450 model

"If a short circuit occurs between motor windings, the motor doesn't stop due to the magnetic field," Science and Technology Daily quoted China Railway Academy chief engineer Zhao Hongwei as saying. He added,“This could threaten operational safety.”

The developers working on CR450 model made a three-phase active short-circuit protection mechanism to address the risks associated with CR450 model. To prevent mechanical damage to the machinery in case of short circuit, the system is designed in such a way that it could detect fault within 0.2 seconds and redirect current through a closed loop.