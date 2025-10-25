Indore Shocker: Two Australian Women Cricketers Taking Part In ICC World Cup Stalked, Molested Accused Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a shocking incident from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, two Australian women cricketers participating in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's Cricket World Cup were stalked, with one of them molested by a man riding a motorcycle, according to police on Saturday.

They stated that the man linked to the incident, which took place on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area, was arrested on Friday. The official stated that a bystander had recorded the suspect's motorcycle number, which led to the arrest of the accused Akil Khan.

"Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case," Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said, according to PTI.

She informed that the two cricketers had left their hotel and were heading to a café when a man on a motorcycle began following them. She stated that the man allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before riding away.

The players then reached out to their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and arranged for a vehicle to assist them.

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore. The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter,” ABC News quoted Cricket Australia's statement as saying.

FIR filed

Upon receiving the information, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, took their statements and filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman's modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the MIG police station.

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is an international tournament held every four years, featuring the One Day International format with each team playing 50 overs. The opening ceremony took place at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium in Guwahati, ahead of the tournament's first match between India and Sri Lanka on 30 September. Australia enter the tournament as the defending champions, having secured their seventh title in 2022. In June 2025, the ICC confirmed that the event will be held from 30 September to 2 November 2025.

