PKR 600 Tomatoes Shock Pakistan: Floods And Border Closures Hit Supply

For many families in Pakistan, buying tomatoes has become a shock to the wallet. Prices have surged to PKR 600 per kilogram, nearly four times higher than normal. Where tomatoes once cost PKR 50-100 per kg, shoppers now face an eye-watering PKR 550-600, putting a real strain on daily budgets.

Border Closures Worsen the Crisis

The root of the problem? Trade disruptions. Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan, including major crossings at Torkham and Chaman, have been closed since October 11 amid political tensions. The halt has left nearly 5,000 containers stuck, including fresh produce like tomatoes, apples, and grapes. With goods trapped, local markets are feeling the pinch.

Fewer Trucks, Fewer Tomatoes

Even inside Pakistan, the supply chain is struggling. Lahore's Badami Bagh market, which usually receives around 30 trucks of tomatoes daily, is now getting just 15-20. The reduced supply, combined with flood damage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh, has made it almost impossible for sellers to keep prices in check.

Imports Once Provided Relief

In past shortages, Pakistan has often turned to India for help. Regions like Nasik, Pune, and Ahmednagar regularly supplied northern markets via the Attari-Wagah borders. But with current border closures, those lifelines are cut off, leaving local consumers facing empty shelves and sky-high prices.

Floods Add to the Pain

Weather woes are compounding the problem. Floods in key tomato-growing areas have wiped out crops, reducing local production and leaving shoppers with limited options. It's a tough time for families trying to keep fresh food on the table.

Food Inflation Hits Other Essentials Too

Tomatoes aren't the only worry. Wheat prices reached PKR 320 per kg in July 2023, with a 20-kg bag costing PKR 3,200, the highest in the world at the time. Sugar has also climbed to PKR 160 per kg. Rising food prices are hitting households hard, making everyday meals a costly affair.