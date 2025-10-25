Messi In Kochi: Kerala Govt Faces Backlash After Argentina Football Team's November Visit Cancelled

Kochi: The Kerala government has drawn sharp criticism after Argentina football team and Lionel Messi's proposed visit to the state in November failed to materialise. Congress member and Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan mocked the state government and Sports Minister V Abdurahiman. "Lionel Messi is not coming. All this was just pre-election propaganda. I have always maintained that it would have been good if he came. The minister should come forward and admit that Messi tricked them. He added that since Messi's visit was made into a political campaign, those responsible should also take accountability for it. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister of State (Mos) V Muraleedharan demanded answers about the Rs 13 lakh allegedly spent from state coffers for travel to Spain by the minister, sports secretary, and director of sports and youth affairs. He criticized the lavish spending, claiming young athletes in Kerala lack even basic infrastructure. The BJP leader mocked the sports minister's earlier confident claims about bringing Messi to Thiruvananthapuram, comparing this situation to past failed projects and demanding accountability for what he termed a wasteful expedition.

Kerala Govt Still Hopeful

Despite the setback, Minister Abdurahiman remains hopeful about future possibilities. He attributed the November cancellation to delays in obtaining FIFA approvals for renovations at Kochi's Kaloor Stadium. The original dates were announced assuming the stadium work would finish on schedule. The minister also alleged that certain individuals within the state attempted to derail the plan by sending emails to relevant authorities. He disclosed that while Messi was willing to visit Kerala alone, the government insisted on hosting the entire national squad.

The sponsor, Reporter Broadcast Corporation, announced on social media on Saturday, October 25 that the Argentina team will not be arriving in Kerala in November. The explanation given was that, considering the delay in obtaining FIFA approval, it was mutually agreed with the Argentine Football Association to postpone the match scheduled for the November window. As earlier reported by certain media outlets, the team would play a friendly match in Angola instead. According to reports, Kerala's preparations were incomplete and facilities were not match-ready. Sponsor Anto Augustine emphasized that FIFA's authorization is mandatory and Argentina FA cannot act independently. He admitted taking a U-turn from his previous position about not pursuing alternative dates, saying circumstances and improved team cooperation justified the change.