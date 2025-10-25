São Paulo News Roundup - Comprehensive City Brief For October 24, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) On Friday, October 24, 2025, São Paulo published the public-hearing calendar and draft rulebook for short-term rentals, moved its Água Branca investor process into the data-room stage, and expanded English flows on SP156/Bilhete Único.

Jobs momentum continued with a fresh vacancies slate, while Health added weekend capacity to the citywide dental-care drive. Tonight the 5th Mário de Andrade Festival opens in the historic core, with multiple English-friendly picks and late-entry museum options.

Top 10 Headlines

Short-term rentals: public-hearing calendar and draft rules released (hosts, building consent, safety/registration).Água Branca Urban Operation: investor roadshow deck and data room go live; auction timeline reaffirmed.Soft-landing São Paulo: foreign-founder program publishes mentor roster and Q1-2026 cohort dates.SP156 & Bilhete Único: English-enabled flows expand to property-tax queries, school pre-enrollment and additional card support.Jobs: CATE posts 3,400+ new vacancies across commerce, logistics, admin and tech.“Virada Odontológica”: weekend pop-up sites added; pediatric slots highlighted for families.Downtown Visitor Card pilot launches (48-hour museum/transport benefits; limited release).Mário de Andrade Festival opens tonight-best English-friendly picks and access tips.International Film Festival guide: English-subtitled screenings and central-venue map for the weekend.Museums after hours: MASP late entry, Pinacoteca evening slots, and a free foyer recital at Theatro Municipal.

Politics & Security / Governance

Short-term rentals: public hearings and draft decree published (October 24, 2025)

Summary: City Hall released a draft framework for platform-based short stays-registration, building/condo consent, safety checks and enforcement-with hearings scheduled over the next two weeks.

Why it matters: Hosts, building managers and medium-term renters get clarity on compliance, guest limits and neighborhood balance.

Água Branca: investor materials and data room open (October 24, 2025)

Summary: The urban-operations team published the roadshow deck, eligibility rules and data-room access for the upcoming CEPAC auction financing housing and area upgrades in the West Zone.

Why it matters: Clear mechanics and timelines help developers and funds structure bids and pipeline capital.

Economy / Business & Urban Development

Soft-landing São Paulo: mentors and cohort timeline posted (October 24, 2025)

Summary: The city's landing lane for foreign startups detailed mentor names, sector themes (fintech, climate, health, urban-tech) and selection dates for the Q1-2026 batch.

Why it matters: Streamlines setup for founders relocating or testing Brazil from São Paulo.

CATE: 3,400+ vacancies open the weekend (October 24, 2025)

Summary: The municipal network published a fresh cross-sector slate with online and in-person application channels and same-day interview slots at selected units.

Why it matters: A live labor snapshot for relocating professionals and employers hiring locally.

City Life & Community (expat-useful)

SP156 & Bilhete Único: English flows broaden (October 24, 2025)

Summary: New English-enabled steps went live for property-tax queries, school pre-enrollment, card top-ups and support, alongside help content and chatbot prompts.

Why it matters: Cuts friction for international residents navigating city services and mobility.

“Virada Odontológica”: more pop-ups; pediatric focus (October 24, 2025)

Summary: Health added weekend pop-up teams and flagged child-friendly slots for checkups, prevention and referrals across central and district hubs.

Why it matters: Easy access to oral care for families settling into the city.

Downtown Visitor Card pilot (48-hour benefits) launches (October 24, 2025)

Summary: A limited pilot introduced bundled admission/discounts and quick tips for central museums and transit, designed for weekend guests and new arrivals.

Why it matters: Low-friction orientation for visiting family and recently arrived expats.

Culture & Flagships

Mário de Andrade Festival opens tonight (October 24–26) (October 24, 2025)

Summary: Three days of free concerts, literature and visual-arts activations across the historic core; multiple sets are language-light or English-friendly.

Why it matters: Flagship, no-ticket programming ideal for expats and visitors downtown.

International Film Festival: English-subtitled picks for the weekend (October 24, 2025)

Summary: A consolidated list of subtitled screenings and central venues helps plan a Mostra-focused weekend without language barriers.

Why it matters: One of Latin America's top film events-easy to navigate for non-Portuguese speakers.