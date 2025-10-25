Message By The Minister For Foreign Affairs And Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde On The Occasion Of United Nations Day

On the occasion of United Nations Day, the Republic of Seychelles reaffirms its profound respect for the persistent role of the United Nations (UN) in promoting peace, fostering multilateral cooperation, and advancing global sustainable development. This day serves as a reminder of the United Nations' enduring commitment and instrumental contributions to building an inclusive, just, and resilient global community.

The UN continues to serve as a vital platform for dialogue and collective action, enabling all nations to work together in addressing the complex and interconnected challenges of our time. Seychelles reaffirms its steadfast commitment to the fundamental values and principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations.

Over the years, the UN has consistently upheld, supported, and championed the unique needs and priorities of Small Island Developing States, recognising their vulnerabilities and particular development needs. Aligned with these efforts, Seychelles remains dedicated to advocating for climate justice, as well as promoting ocean governance and peace.

Recent significant advancements in securing ceasefires and building consensus across conflict-affected regions, supported by the United Nations, offer a renewed sense of hope and reaffirm the power of diplomacy and dialogue. These positive steps not only underscore the potential of collective commitment to resolving differences peacefully but also highlight the success of multilateralism as a core pillar for international peace and security. We remain confident that through continued cooperation and solidarity, the international community can overcome challenges and realise the enduring peace that is so earnestly sought by all nations and peoples.

In this pivotal year, we call upon the international community to reaffirm its unwavering commitment to global solidarity and to strengthen multilateral cooperation. The complex challenges confronting humanity demand our collective resolve, guided by mutual empathy, shared responsibility, and a steadfast dedication to the common good.

As we commemorate United Nations Day, let us renew our shared pledge to advance the noble pursuit of a just, inclusive, and sustainable world-one that upholds the dignity and well-being of all people, and endures for the benefit of present and future generations.

