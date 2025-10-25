Bengal To Receive Heavy Rain From Tuesday As A Low-Pressure Area In Bay Of Bengal Likely To Develop Into A Cyclone

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 25 (IANS) Districts of south Bengal including Kolkata will receive heavy rain from Tuesday due to a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal which is likely to develop into a cyclone, said the Met office on Saturday.

According to the Met department, a low pressure area has formed in the southeast Bay of Bengal. It is gradually moving west and north westwards. On Sunday, it will gain strength and turn into a deep depression. Moreover, there is a possibility of that system developing into a cyclone.

As a result, heavy rain has been forecast in south Bengal districts and Kolkata from Tuesday onwards.

According to a special bulletin issued by Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore, a cyclone may form in the southwest and adjacent west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday morning.

However, the movement and landfall of the possible cyclone will be determined once the system develops. The direction of the cyclone will determine how much impact it will have on West Bengal.

According to the forecast, coastal districts of East Midnapore and South 24 Parganas likely to receive rain on Monday. From Tuesday, Kolkata and districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly and Jhargram districts are likely to experience heavy rain and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour. There may be scattered rains along with thunderstorms.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Conditions are ideal for a cyclone to develop in Bay of Bengal. Now the intensity of rain in the state will depend on how strong the cyclone is and whether it is heading towards West Bengal or not," said a Met department official.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Hooghly, Howrah, Nadia, Murshidabad and East Burdwan districts and Kolkata till Thursday.

At the same time, there is a possibility of heavy rain in north Bengal as well. Heavy rain is likely to occur in some parts of Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday and in Malda, South Dinajpur, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts on Thursday.

The sea will remain rough from Sunday onwards. The wind speed over the sea is likely to increase to 60 to 70 kilometres per hour on Sunday. The maximum wind speed at the sea may increase to 80 kilometres per hour between Sunday night and Monday morning. Therefore, fishermen in West Bengal have been advised not to venture into the sea till October 28. Those who are already in deep sea have also been asked to return by Monday.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 33.2 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees Celsius above normal. The minimum temperature was 24.8 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal.