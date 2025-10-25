Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Aditi Sanwal Shares Her Fangirl Moment With 'Tulsi' & 'Parvati'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Oct 25 (IANS) Television actress Aditi Sanwal, who essays the role of Mitali in the superhit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, seemed ecstatic upon meeting her two most favourite stars, Smriti Irani and Sakshi Tanwar.

The show recently saw Sakshi Tanwar and Kiran Karmarkar in a cameo role as Parvati and Om from Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki. It was here when Aditi got to shoot with both Tulsi and Parvati.

An excited Aditi took to her social media account and shared a series of photos where she was seen posing with both the legendary actresses. She wrote,“Reliving childhood memories!! Elated to work with icons who inspire me!! It was such a delight to see legends @smritiiraniofficial and #sakshitanwar perform! It felt like I was transported back to my childhood, watching TV with my family! (P.S: As per my character, I was supposed to be unaffected, but their performance was so moving in the scene, I couldn't stop myself from being emotional.) #childhoodmemories #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi”

For the uninitiated, television's two most iconic matriarchs, Tulsi Irani and Parvati Agarwal, shared the screen once again in a special episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, taking the audience on a trip down memory lane.

The crossover was a nostalgic celebration of television that brought back together two shows that define Indian family drama. Interestingly, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki marked its 25th anniversary this October. Talking more about Sakshi Tanwar, the actress as Parvati was loved by audiences in the early 2000s. Both the shows, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, ruled the roost and rocked the television space for years back then.

Both Smriti and Sakshi went on to become the most iconic bahus of television, setting an example for years to come in the television space.

The actresses were later invited to the iconic talk show Koffee with Karan, making them the only television stars to appear on the talk show that otherwise featured only top Bollywood stars.

–IANS

rd/