Türkiye, Gulf States Aim for USD15 Billion Trade Boost
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Gulf nations have established a trade target of $15 billion following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s journey to Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman, according to a declaration by the Turkish Trade Ministry on Friday.
Trade Minister Omer Bolat accompanied Erdogan during the Oct. 21–23 trip to strengthen economic and commercial ties, as well as to enhance collaboration with the Gulf states.
During the visits, officials negotiated the Türkiye–Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which encompasses trade in goods and services, investments, digital commerce, and digital trade-related investments.
Türkiye’s exports to GCC nations reached $14.7 billion last year, while imports from the region totaled $13 billion, resulting in a combined trade volume of $27.7 billion.
“In 2025, 16% of Türkiye’s trade volume with GCC countries was with Kuwait at $713 million, Qatar at $1.1 billion, and Oman at $1.3 billion,” the statement noted.
Bolat held discussions with Qatari Commerce and Industry Minister Sheikh Faisal bin Sani Al Sani, as well as Oman’s Commerce, Industry, and Investment Promotion Minister Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, to finalize details of the Türkiye–GCC FTA.
The Turkish Trade Ministry added that Turkish contractors and investors can explore opportunities in the Gulf region through Kuwait Vision 2035, Qatar National Vision 2030, and Oman Vision 2040.
These strategic plans focus on collaboration mainly in infrastructure and superstructure projects.
