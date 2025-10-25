Peace Begins With The Smallest Voices And The Greatest Hope On The United Nations' 80Th Anniversary

MENAFN - African Press Organization) JUBA, South Sudan, October 25, 2025/APO Group/ --

“In the ashes of broken promises and hope, the light blue and white came in 1945, 80 years ago. They did not come with swords nor with arrows, but with peace upon their wings and trust in shades of the sky. They gather meaning to every life. UNMISS, standing tall like a wall between faith and fear, holding dreams that tremble in the night, holding peace like a candlelight.”

On a burning hot day in Juba, amidst a vibrant celebration, a young dreamer passionately expresses her hopes for her own future as well as that of her country.



Ten-year-old Aluel Mochnom Wuor, inspired the large crowds gathered at a commemorative event in the capital with her deeply moving poem calling for collective action for peace.



As a true ambassador for positive change, she embodies the hope for a brighter future for the world's newest nation.



“Silence is not surrender, and strength is shaped by every pain that we face,” she continued.



On 24 October, the courtyard of the University of Juba vibrated with the collective spirit and energy of hundreds of young people who gathered to celebrate United Nations Day, reaffirming a mutual commitment to fostering partnerships between the international community and people across South Sudan in the pursuit of peace.



Under the UN global theme of“Building Our Future Together,” participants pledged to collectively shape a brighter and more prosperous future for the conflict-affected country.



“Here in South Sudan, the UN has worked in partnership with the people and the Government to provide humanitarian assistance, support for the peace process, protection of civilians, improve livelihoods, and build resilience. There has been progress,” emphasized Ms. Anita Kiki Gbeho, Officer in Charge and Special Representative of the Secretary-General, voicing the collective stance of the UN family in South Sudan.



South Sudan stands at a pivotal moment in its history, as it grapples with rising tensions and political violence and confronts the potential collapse of the peace deal. While the United Nations is needed more than ever at this volatile time, humanitarians and peacekeepers are facing significant new financial constraints which are impacting their support. Despite these challenges, the United Nations family is committed to staying and delivering alongside the people it serves.



On the 80th anniversary, the focus was on the United Nations' contribution to peace, recovery and development and the strong partnerships it has forged with the host government and communities across the country.



“South Sudan as a country in transition looks to the United Nations for continued technical, economic, and development cooperation, and we particularly urge one, sustained support to the peace roadmap and preparations towards credible, peaceful elections,” stated Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, Minister of Cabinet Affairs.



A photo exhibition highlighted the strong, steadfast support of the United Nations efforts to South Sudan, since its independence in 2011 through to the signing of the landmark peace deal in 2018 and today, as the country continues to struggle to secure peace and stability.



But together, the UN and people of South Sudan continue to plant the seeds of hope and work together to ensure peace flourishes.



“This organization -- your organization, can think of no better time to recommit to South Sudan's vision: a vision of a peaceful, a prosperous and a stable nation where no one, especially young girls, are left behind.,” added Ms. Gbeho.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).