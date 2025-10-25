403
Relatively Hot Daytime Weather Expected
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather, inshore, until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy at places at first and relatively hot in the daytime, mild by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report. Offshore, it will be scattered clouds at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be southwesterly 03 to 13 knots, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at 05 to 15 knots.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly from 06 to 16 knots.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 3 feet, while offshore it will be 2 to 4 feet.
Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers, while offshore will be 05 to 10 kilometers.
