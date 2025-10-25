Toronto Blue Jays Defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 To Take 1-0 Lead In World Series

The Blue Jays have won their first World Series game since 1993 with an 11-4 victory over the Dodgers.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.