403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Toronto Blue Jays Defeat Los Angeles Dodgers 11-4 To Take 1-0 Lead In World Series -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Toronto Blue Jays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night to take a 1-0 lead in the World Series. A nine-run sixth inning, highlighted by Addison Barger's historic pinch-hit grand slam, propelled Toronto to an 11-4 win. Game 2 is on Saturday at 8 p.m. Kevin Gausman will have the ball for the Blue Jays, and the Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
KEY DETAILS
-
Addison Barger hits the first-ever pinch-hit grand slam in World Series history
Blue Jays score nine runs in the sixth inning, including home runs from Barger and Alejandro Kirk.
Bo Bichette singles in his first postseason appearance after returning from injury
Daulton Varsho also hit a long ball to tie the game
The Blue Jays have won their first World Series game since 1993 with an 11-4 victory over the Dodgers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment