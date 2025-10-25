Oakridge Bachupally Welcomes Top US Universities For Student Engagement Fair

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bachupally, Telangana, India Oakridge International School, Bachupally, hosted a dynamic US University Fair today, bringing together representatives from some of the most prestigious American universities. The event offered students a valuable platform to interact directly with university officials, explore undergraduate programs, and gain insights into studying in the United States.

Foreign university reps engage with students at Oakridge Bachupally, sharing insights as part of the University Fair hosted on campus



The fair reinforced Oakridge Bachupally's commitment to preparing globally minded learners for higher education pathways across leading international destinations, particularly the US.



The participating institutions included several members of the renowned Big 10 consortium, a group of leading US public and private universities known for their academic excellence, cutting-edge research, and global alumni networks. These universities are highly sought after by international students for their strong academic programs, vibrant campus life, and commitment to innovation.



Participating Universities Included:



Arizona State University – Tabita Chettri

Baylor University – Elizabeth Tanaka

Iowa State University – Urvi Joshi

Kansas State University – Andrea Munoz

Oklahoma State University – Danielle Wolfberg

Texas Tech University – Sipra Pati

University of Central Florida – Christopher Dahlstrand & Elizabeth Costello

University of Houston – Kara Gaffney University of Kansas – Amina Abdulhai Khan



The engagement fair forms part of Oakridge's global university connect series, which bridges students with top universities worldwide, offering early exposure to admission insights, scholarship opportunities, and global career options.



The fair served as an important step in helping students make informed decisions about their higher education goals and global career aspirations.



Oakridge Bachupally Honoured at Global Leaders Conference in Switzerland

In a separate and equally proud moment, Oakridge International School, Bachupally, was recently recognized at the Nord Anglia Education Global Leaders Conference held in Villars, Switzerland this September. The school received the prestigious“ Best CBSE Grade 10 Results 2024/25” award, celebrating its outstanding academic performance and commitment to excellence.



This recognition underscores the school's strong academic foundation and consistent performance across national and international curricula, reflecting the dedication of its students and teachers alike



This recognition places Oakridge Bachupally among the top-performing schools in the global Nord Anglia network, which includes 89 schools worldwide. The conference brought together school leaders to share best practices, celebrate achievements, and shape the future of education.



Through such global engagements and academic achievements, Oakridge International School, Bachupally continues to strengthen its position as a top international school in Hyderabad, preparing students for success in top universities and beyond.



Learn more about Oakridge Bachupally.