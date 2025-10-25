403
HH The Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Kazakhstan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the anniversary of the Republic Day.congratulations anniversary Republic Day
