Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To The Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan


2025-10-25 04:01:06
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Abayevich Bektenov, on the anniversary of the Republic Day.

Gulf Times

