Russian Envoy Says Putin And Trump Summit Postponed To Later Date
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump will take place, but will likely be postponed to a later date, said Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Russian president's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
In an interview with CNN, Dmitriev, who is visiting the US, said that the meeting between Putin and Trump had not been canceled, as the US president described it, and that the two leaders will likely meet at a later date.
"I believe Russia and the US and Ukraine are actually quite close to a diplomatic solution," the Russian envoy said.
Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he would meet with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Hungary to try to end the war in Ukraine, before later announcing the cancellation of the summit. Donald Trump postponed investment economic cooperation
