Blame The Addict: Lula Casts Drug Dealers As Victims Of Users, While Trump Expands Caribbean Strikes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Op-Ed Analysis) In Jakarta, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sparked outrage by claiming that drug users, not dealers, bear responsibility for the narcotics trade.
His remark - that“users are responsible for dealers, who are also victims of users” - drew criticism for shifting blame away from traffickers and oversimplifying a complex crisis.
He delivered that line while condemning stepped-up U.S. maritime operations against trafficking networks near Venezuela.
The contrast could not be sharper: Lula's rhetoric shifts culpability away from organized crime. Washington is tightening the screws on the cartels that arm, extort, and control territory across Latin America.
The logic test is simple. Demand matters-but cartels choose violence, corruption, and smuggling as a business model.
They are not passive“victims.” They recruit minors, launder profits, and threaten judges. Treating them as casualties of consumer behavior blurs responsibility and weakens deterrence.
States exist to enforce laws; when networks dominate coastlines, ports, and border corridors, governments must disrupt routes, seize assets, and jail leadership. Anything less signals impunity.
There is also a sovereignty argument that cuts both ways. Yes, countries should avoid reckless cross-border missions. But sovereignty means little where criminal groups control real ground.
Regional security is not served by redefining kingpins as victims; it is served by coordinated enforcement-naval patrols, intelligence sharing, financial sanctions, joint prosecutions-and by clear red lines at sea so smugglers cannot operate with near-zero risk.
Lula says he wants police cooperation, not warships. Fine-cooperation is essential. But cooperation without credible pressure is just paperwork.
The Caribbean is a logistics belt for cocaine, precursors, weapons, and cash. If interdiction drops and prosecutions stall, traffickers fill the vacuum, and violence and migration pressures grow.
The message that reaches safe houses and“plazas” across the region should be unambiguous: the risk of moving illicit cargo outweighs the reward.
For readers outside Brazil, this isn't an inside-baseball spat. It is a test of whether the hemisphere treats transnational criminal networks as sovereign-scale threats or as by-products of consumer choice.
One path imposes costs on the people who run the trade. The other turns them into“victims.” The first changes behavior. The second invites more boats.
