Split Flows Define Crypto: Bitcoin Steadies, Ether Slips As Traders Stay In A Tight Range
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The headline number is simple: Bitcoin is holding a little above $111,000 this morning while Ether sits just under $4,000. The more important story is how we got here.
U.S. spot bitcoin ETFs took in money yesterday; spot ether ETFs saw more go out. That split-fresh cash into BTC, withdrawals from ETH-set the tone overnight and explains why bitcoin looks sturdy while ether can't keep a bounce.
On screens, the effect is visible. BTC/USDT was roughly flat; ETH/USDT fell about 1%. XRP outperformed near $2.54, Solana edged up to $194, and BNB softened.
Lower-liquidity tokens swung wildly-up or down double-digits-typical of thin weekend order books.
Those eye-catching moves matter less to the bigger picture than where the real money is flowing.
Technically, bitcoin is caught between two truths. The four-hour chart has been printing higher lows since mid-week, with momentum improving and RSI hovering around the high-50s-a sign dip buyers remain active.
But the daily chart shows a ceiling: a dense band of resistance at $114,000–$116,000. Until BTC closes decisively above that zone, the market is still a range trade, with first support around $110,700 and then $109,500–$110,000.
Ether's backdrop is tougher. Rebounds keep stalling near $4,000–$4,100, and as long as ETF redemptions persist, ETH is likely to underperform.
By contrast, XRP's relative strength and SOL's resilience reflect steady interest in those networks after earlier ETP inflows and ecosystem headlines.
The story behind the story is that crypto, for now, is being steered less by macro surprises and more by flows and positioning.
When mainstream money enters through ETFs-even modestly-it props up bitcoin. When it exits ether products, it caps the rallies.
Add quiet data calendars and cautious market-maker inventories, and you get a narrow, mechanical range where prices respond to capital tides more than to headlines.
What matters next is simple and decisive: a fresh day of bitcoin ETF inflows and a clean break above $114,000–$116,000 would turn this grind into momentum.
Another rejection-and more ether outflows-keeps everyone range-trading into next week.
