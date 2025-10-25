403
Brazil's Real Holds Near 5.39: What's Moving It - And What Really Is
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The headline is simple: the dollar costs about 5.39 reais this morning, almost exactly where it finished on Friday. The story behind it is that two opposing forces are canceling each other out.
On one side, global dollar pressure eased. U.S. inflation for September came in softer than expected (headline up 0.3% month on month and 3.0% year on year; core up 0.2%), keeping the dollar index subdued and reinforcing market bets on a quarter-point Federal Reserve cut on October 29.
When the world's benchmark rate is likely to fall, money tends to flow toward higher-yielding markets like Brazil.
On the other side, Brazil's own mix is holding the real back. The IPCA-15 inflation preview rose just 0.18% in October, a relief for households and a sign that the central bank can keep the Selic high long enough to anchor expectations.
But the external accounts told a tougher tale: September's current-account gap widened even as strong foreign direct investment largely financed it.
That combination says“be careful” to currency traders: Brazil still relies on steady foreign capital and remains sensitive to global risk moods and commodity swings.
Flows reflect that balance. Brazil-focused equity funds have seen steady creations in recent weeks-supportive, but not strong enough to punch the currency decisively stronger without a bigger push from the global dollar.
Technically, USD/BRL is coiling in a narrow band. On the four-hour chart, volatility has contracted and momentum is flat.
On the daily chart, the pair has been capped around 5.41 since mid-October. A close above 5.41 would target 5.44–5.45; a slip below 5.36 would open 5.32–5.30.
The takeaway for readers outside Brazil: the real is not drifting aimlessly. It is pinned between a softer global dollar (which helps) and a still-uneven domestic backdrop that requires high interest rates and steady foreign funding (which cautions).
Unless the Fed surprises on guidance-or Brazil's data shift meaningfully-the most likely path near term is more range-bound trading around 5.39, with a break past 5.41 or 5.36 signaling the next chapter.
