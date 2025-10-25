AUS Vs IND, Sydney ODI: After Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer's Superman-Like Catch Breaks Internet (WATCH)

India's fielding, which has faced scrutiny in recent times, got a spectacular boost as Shreyas Iyer pulled off a breathtaking 'Superman-like' catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Coming after Virat Kohli's earlier stunning catch, Iyer's tumbling grab left fans and commentators in awe and instantly set social media ablaze.

The Superman Moment

It was the 34th over when Harshit Rana delivered a back-of-a-length ball outside off-stump to Carey. Carey aimed to push it down the ground but only managed a top edge, sending the ball high in the air toward deep third. Iyer, stationed at backward point, sprinted full tilt, timed his jump perfectly, and executed a tumbling catch despite the bobble. The Indian star thudded into the ground but held onto the ball, sending Carey back for 24 off 37 deliveries.

The catch, lauded by fans as nothing short of“superhuman,” reminded viewers why Iyer is one of the most agile and dependable fielders in Indian cricket. However, the moment of brilliance came at a cost - Iyer landed heavily on his left side and had to receive treatment before leaving the field in discomfort.

Shreyas SUPERMAN Iyer! Puts his body on the line for #TeamIndia and gets the much needed wicket. #AUSvIND 3rd ODI | LIVE NOW twitter/LCXriNqYFy

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2025

Australia were 184/4 at the end of the 34th over. Earlier today, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bat against India in the final ODI of the three-match series. The third ODI is a dead rubber after Australia took an unassailable 2-0 lead with a narrow two-wicket win in Adelaide.

Fans Erupt Online

Social media immediately exploded with praise. Fans dubbed Iyer“Superman” for his reflexes and timing, drawing parallels with Kohli's earlier catch of Matthew Short.

- Shreyas. What. A. Catch. twitter/FrgEjhdOlp

- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) October 25, 2025

