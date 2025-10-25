Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin's Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev In US For 'Long-Planned Meeting' At America's Invitation


2025-10-25 03:10:00
Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy for investment and economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, has arrived in the United States at America's invitation for a long-planned official meeting. The visit comes just days after President Trump imposed tough new sanctions on Russia's two major oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, and amid heightened tensions over the ongoing war in Ukraine.

