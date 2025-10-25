How Words Can Heal In Kashmir's Sickrooms

Representational photo

By Dr. Fiaz Maqbool Fazili

I was sitting by the bedside of a patient in Srinagar, watching her hands tremble over the thin hospital blanket. She had fought cancer for six long years. Her eyes were calm but tired, and she said softly,“I don't want sympathy. I just want sensitivity.”

That moment cut deeper than any medical report ever could. Her words echo across thousands of rooms in Kashmir. People lie in pain but long to be treated as human beings, not as cases or curiosities.

Visiting the sick is a sacred act, far beyond a polite social call. It is a moral encounter. But, too often, well-meaning visitors stumble. Questions meant to show concern -“Did the operation fail?”“How many stitches did you get?” - land like small violations.

The patient, already stripped of strength and privacy, becomes an object under inspection. Dignity erodes under the weight of curiosity.

Cheerful phrases intended to comfort, such as“You look fine! Better than me!” cut sharply. A patient who feels weakness in every bone hears those words as a denial of truth. Misplaced optimism builds walls instead of bridges. Even casual advice, commenting on complexion, weight, or home remedies, turns the sickroom into a clinic.

The patient longs for understanding, tenderness, and presence.

The words that heal are simple.“I am thinking of you.”“You have been incredibly strong.”“We are praying for you.” They carry no judgment, statistics, or false hope.