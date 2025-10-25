Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Launches 634 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, One Person Injured

Russia Launches 634 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, One Person Injured


2025-10-25 03:05:43
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"Russian troops carried out seven airstrikes on Uspenivka, Novouspenivka, Vesele, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. As many as 391 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Uspenivka, and Zelene," he wrote.

Read also: Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, homes, industrial facility damaged

In addition, five multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks targeted the areas of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky, while 231 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Uspenivka.

According to Fedorov, they received 33 reports about damaged homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.

As reported earlier, the day before in Prymorske, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack.

MENAFN25102025000193011044ID1110245832



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search