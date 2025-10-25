Russia Launches 634 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, One Person Injured
"Russian troops carried out seven airstrikes on Uspenivka, Novouspenivka, Vesele, and Nove Zaporizhzhia. As many as 391 UAVs of various types (mostly FPV drones) attacked Kushuhum, Bilenke, Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, Uspenivka, and Zelene," he wrote.Read also: Russia attacks three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, homes, industrial facility damaged
In addition, five multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks targeted the areas of Stepove, Mala Tokmachka, and Shcherbaky, while 231 artillery strikes hit Stepnohirsk, Plavni, Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Chervone, and Uspenivka.
According to Fedorov, they received 33 reports about damaged homes, vehicles, and infrastructure facilities.
As reported earlier, the day before in Prymorske, a 63-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack.
