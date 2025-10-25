Azerbaijani Oil Elevates In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, rose by $1.09, or 1.63 percent, on October 24 from the previous level, landing at $67.84 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went up by $1.07, or 1.65 percent, to $65.88 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $0.8, or 1.49 percent, to $54.52 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $1.12, or 1.71 percent, to $66.65 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.