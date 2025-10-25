Author Suzanne Wylde Releases Her Book For A New Mom

MENAFN - GetNews) “For a New Mom: Encouraging Thoughts & Sketches From a Former New Mom to You” is dedicated to every new mother navigating the first year of motherhood.







Author, coach, and holistic practitioner Suzanne Wylde has announced the release of her deeply personal and uplifting new book,“For a New Mom: Encouraging Thoughts & Sketches From a Former New Mom to You.” Available now on Amazon and through her official website, the book offers an honest, warm, and funny take on early motherhood, a time filled with beauty, exhaustion, self-doubt, and transformation.

A Conversation from One Mom to Another

When Wylde became a new mom, she quickly realized that the experience was not what she had imagined. The long, quiet nights with her newborn left her yearning for connection and reassurance from others who had walked the same path. A year later, she channeled that longing into this book, a loving companion for mothers in their first year.

“For a New Mom” reads like a comforting chat on the sofa between two friends; relatable, compassionate, and laced with humor. With its short reflections and whimsical sketches, it's designed for the sleep-deprived mother who only has a few minutes to herself but craves understanding and encouragement.

“This book might just be the hug you didn't know you wanted,” Wylde shares.“It's for every mom who feels raw, ungrounded, or unseen, to remind her that she's doing a great job, even on the hardest days.”

A Book that Sees the Whole Woman

Wylde's book is not a conventional postpartum manual written by an expert. Instead, it's drawn from lived experience, a mosaic of real thoughts and emotions from a woman finding her way through the challenges of early motherhood.

“Women from all walks of life experience a major upheaval when they become mothers,” Wylde reflects.“Our identity, body, social role, and even how others see us; all change overnight. My goal with this book is to offer kindness and healing to new moms as they navigate those shifts.”

Through tender musings and candid humor, Wylde captures the contradictions of the postpartum period, the joy and the fatigue, the love and the confusion, reminding mothers that they are never alone.

Real Reviews from Real Moms

Early readers have praised For a New Mom for its authenticity and emotional resonance.

“If you're a new mom or even know someone who is, recommend this book. It's exactly what I needed during my postpartum nights, a gentle reminder that I'm not alone. Thank you, Suzanne, for being the advice gal pal I needed.” Stated Megan B.

“This book is like a warm hug and a cup of tea made just right. Written beautifully for a new mum who is sleep-deprived and wondering 'why didn't anyone tell me this?' Highly recommended!” Exclaims Kylie P.

A Gift of Understanding and Humor

Part guide, part sketchbook, and part heart-to-heart, For a New Mom stands out for its sincerity and lightness. Each page invites mothers to pause, breathe, and recognize their own strength. It is a thoughtful gift for baby showers, new moms, or anyone transitioning into motherhood, a reminder that they are seen, valued, and doing an incredible job.

Whether mothers are recovering from childbirth, learning to function on little sleep, or adjusting to their new identity, Wylde's words and illustrations offer a steady companion through it all, the kind of quiet reassurance that every new mother deserves.

About the Author

Suzanne Wylde is a coach and author who writes self-development books for both adults and children. She began her career in traditional Chinese medicine and expanded her expertise to include holistic and leadership coaching. Her work centers around helping people heal from generational and social trauma and reconnect with their innate ability to thrive. A British author living in Los Angeles, Wylde continues to inspire her readers and clients with warmth, wisdom, and humor, and yes, she still drinks tea, no matter how hot it gets in LA.

