403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Leads Efforts in Technology-Driven Forest Fire Prevention
(MENAFN) Türkiye is set to host the Istanbul Forest Innovation Week (IFIW) 2025, positioning itself at the forefront of leveraging technology to tackle forest fires.
The gathering will bring together more than 400 specialists and 30 organizations from 75 nations to participate in panels focusing on forests and wildfire prevention.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 20–25 in Istanbul and is organized under the coordination of the Forestry General Directorate (OGM), with Anadolu acting as its international communications partner.
Ismail Belen, chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), told Anadolu that Türkiye holds a promising future in tech-driven leadership for combating wildfires.
He emphasized the significance of sharing such technological advancements with the global community.
Belen highlighted that forest fires represent a critical concern worldwide.
In Türkiye, although they were once considered primarily a Mediterranean problem, fires are now expanding northward, affecting countries including Germany, Austria, and Finland.
“I can say without a doubt, as the chair of the UNFF, that Türkiye is the best in combating forest fires,” he stated during the IFIW 2025 event.
He also pointed out that Türkiye is playing a pivotal role in advancing wildfire-fighting technology and forestry management.
“We have access to the location, number, and diameter information of every tree,” Belen remarked, referencing the OGM’s long-term initiatives.
The gathering will bring together more than 400 specialists and 30 organizations from 75 nations to participate in panels focusing on forests and wildfire prevention.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 20–25 in Istanbul and is organized under the coordination of the Forestry General Directorate (OGM), with Anadolu acting as its international communications partner.
Ismail Belen, chair of the UN Forum on Forests (UNFF), told Anadolu that Türkiye holds a promising future in tech-driven leadership for combating wildfires.
He emphasized the significance of sharing such technological advancements with the global community.
Belen highlighted that forest fires represent a critical concern worldwide.
In Türkiye, although they were once considered primarily a Mediterranean problem, fires are now expanding northward, affecting countries including Germany, Austria, and Finland.
“I can say without a doubt, as the chair of the UNFF, that Türkiye is the best in combating forest fires,” he stated during the IFIW 2025 event.
He also pointed out that Türkiye is playing a pivotal role in advancing wildfire-fighting technology and forestry management.
“We have access to the location, number, and diameter information of every tree,” Belen remarked, referencing the OGM’s long-term initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment