Messi Mess Continues: Indian Fans Left Waiting As Argentina Cancels November Visit To Kerala

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 25 (IANS) The Messi conundrum surrounding Argentina's much-hyped visit to India has taken a fresh twist, with sponsors confirming that ace footballer Lionel Messi and his team will not be coming to Kerala in November. The clarification came soon after the Argentina Football Association (AFA) announced that the national team would play only in Angola next month.

The confirmation has poured cold water on weeks of excitement in India with fans eagerly awaiting the football G.O.A.T's arrival in the country and both the Kerala government and private sponsors announcing a high-profile friendly match in Kochi on November 17.

According to reports in the Argentine media, AFA officials attributed the cancellation to Kerala's“lack of readiness” and delays in completing logistical arrangements within the agreed timeline.

While organisers have now suggested that the visit may be rescheduled to March 2026, the latest development has once again raised questions about planning, coordination and communication between the stakeholders.

A political controversy has also erupted, with the Congress leadership accusing the state government of prematurely announcing the event without formal confirmation from the AFA.

The episode underscores a recurring challenge in international sports engagements - balancing political optics with procedural clarity.

For Indian fans, the setback is particularly disappointing, given the massive local fan base for Argentina and Messi in Kerala and in the country.

This would have been Messi's first match in India since 2011, when he captained Argentina against Venezuela at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium, a landmark game that marked his debut as national captain.

For now, the wait for Messi continues and with it, Kerala's hopes of scripting a historic football moment remain in suspense.

With the next likely date of March 2026 now surfacing, it remains to be seen if that is going to be feasible as during that time Kerala and the entire political leadership will be busy with the Assembly polls which in most likelihood will happen in April or latest by May.