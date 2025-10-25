403
Türkiye Carries Out Ballistic Missile Test
(MENAFN) Turkish defense sector executed a ballistic missile trial Friday, marking another advancement in the nation's military capabilities.
Roketsan, the Turkish missile manufacturer, carried out the test, according to Haluk Gorgun, who heads Türkiye's Secretariat for Defense Industries. Gorgun revealed the development via NSosyal, Türkiye's domestic social media platform.
"A silent preparation. A single moment... And a signature drawn in the sky. A beautiful day, another successful test," Gorgun stated in his announcement.
He continued: "With decisive steps, range is being extended, and strike accuracy is increasing. Thanks to Roketsan and everyone who contributed."
The trial follows Türkiye's successful February examination of its Tayfun Short-Range Ballistic Missile System.
Roketsan chief Murat Ikinci indicated in July that experimental launches would commence imminently for the enhanced Blok-4 variant of Tayfun, signaling Türkiye's push toward more sophisticated missile technology.
