Gold Price RISES Again During Weekend: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City
Gold prices increased again on Saturday. What is the selling price of the yellow metal on October 25th? Find out the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities, including Kolkata
Gold prices surged again on Saturday. In Kolkata today, 18-carat gold is ₹9,422 per gram (up by ₹94) and ₹94,220 per 10 grams (up by ₹940).
Kolkata: 22-carat is ₹11,515/g (up ₹115) & ₹115,150/10g (up ₹1,150). 24-carat is ₹12,556/g (up ₹125) & ₹125,560/10g (up ₹1,250).
Hyderabad: 22ct ₹115150, 24ct ₹125560. Patna: 22ct ₹115150, 24ct ₹125670. Prices per 10g, showing a significant increase from yesterday.
Mumbai: 22ct ₹115,150, 24ct ₹125,560. Delhi: 22ct ₹115,300, 24ct ₹125,770. All prices are per 10 grams and reflect a significant jump from yesterday.
Jaipur: 22ct ₹115,300, 24ct ₹125,770. Chennai: 22ct ₹115,150, 24ct ₹125,560. All prices are per 10 grams, showing a notable increase from the previous day.
