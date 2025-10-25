Rahul Roy: Shot 'Agra' Before My Stroke, Lost My Speech

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Veteran actor Rahul Roy, who is known for 1990s films such as Aashiqui, Sapne Sajan Ke and Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee, has talked about his intense experience working on the upcoming film Agra, revealing that he shot for the project before his stroke and loss of speech.

Rahul took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film. He mentioned that six months of his life he lived in the film.

He wrote:“I shot Agra before my stroke, before I lost my speech -“Six months of my life I lived this film.. Method acting beyond comfort with every ounce of passion and truth I had.”

“Sometimes effort is unseen, When mood outweighs merit but art remains eternal. Agra releases in Pan India on November 14th. It carries a part of my soul. See you in the theaters,” he added.

Agra is a drama film, co-written and directed by Kanu Behl. It features debutant Mohit Agarwal, Priyanka Bose, Ruhani Sharma, Vibha Chibber, Sonal Jha and Aanchal Goswami in pivotal roles.

The film follows Guru, a young single call center employee who still lives with his parents. Consumed by frustration, he plunges into a fever bordering on insanity, between pathetic fantasies, dating apps and hysterical self-harm.

It was in 2020, when Rahul suffered a brain stroke while filming in Kargil. The stroke caused aphasia, a condition that affected his speech, and he was taken to a hospital in Mumbai. After the stroke, he faced significant medical bills, which were reportedly paid by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Rahul began his acting career with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, a Mahesh Bhatt production as the lead actor with newcomer Anu Aggarwal. He then appeared opposite Karishma Kapoor in Sudhakar Bokade's romantic film Sapne Sajan Ke.

He has delivered a notable performance in Mahesh Bhatt's 1993 autobiographical Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee. He then went on to feature in Mahesh's Jaanam, which marked the directorial debut of Vikram Bhatt. In 2006, Roy participated and won the first season of game show Bigg Boss – the Indian version of Celebrity Big Brother.