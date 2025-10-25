Pan Pacific Open: Rybakina Withdraws From Semis Due To Back Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Oct 25 (IANS) Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from the Pan Pacific Open semifinal in Tokyo on Saturday due to a back injury, just a day after securing her place at the season-ending WTA Finals.

Her withdrawal handed Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic a walkover into Sunday's final, where the sixth seed will face either Sofia Kenin or Belinda Bencic.

The 2022 Wimbledon champion, who had looked in fine form all week, expressed her disappointment in a statement released by the tournament.“I'm very sorry I can't play today,” said the Moscow-born Kazakh.“I have been having problems with my back this week and can't play 100 per cent. I am disappointed that my fans will not see me today, but I hope to see you next year.”

Rybakina's decision to pull out comes at the end of a demanding stretch on the tour that saw her secure her eighth and final qualifying spot for the WTA Finals, which will be held next month in Saudi Arabia. On Friday, she sealed her place among the elite eight with a straight-sets victory over Canada's Victoria Mboko in the Tokyo quarterfinals.

The world number seven has been in excellent form recently, lifting the Ningbo Open title in China last week to boost her qualification chances for the prestigious year-end event.

While her Tokyo campaign ended prematurely, Rybakina's consistency across the season - including deep runs in Grand Slams and WTA events - has firmly established her among the game's elite.

Fans will now hope her withdrawal is merely precautionary as she looks to recover in time for the WTA Finals, where she will join a star-studded field featuring the likes of Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, and Jessica Pegula.