From Despair To Recovery: The Human Story Of Heroin In Kashmir

By Ruvaid Wani

Omar sits on a wooden bed in a cramped Srinagar ward. His fingers trace the grain as if it can anchor him. His voice is thin.“I can't remember who I was before the needle,” he says. Pieces return in flashes: a school uniform, a sister's loud laugh, a winter so heavy it pressed against everything. Then someone offered a way to feel lighter. That light became a trap.

Heroin in Kashmir does not appear on a map. It exists in broken homes, whispered secrets, and empty streets. Families hide shame. Young men vanish for days. Hospitals rotate the same faces through detox. Surveys and parliamentary reports suggest 1.35 million people in Jammu and Kashmir struggle with substance use. Children appear among them.

The drug arrived along old trafficking routes, but geography cannot explain the surge. Once, opioids and cannabis dominated. Now, intravenous heroin dominates. Clinics report hundreds of new and returning patients each day. Addiction has grown more violent. Relapse is higher. Blood-borne infections are climbing.

History presses down on Kashmiri youth. They grew up under curbs and confinements. Social life narrowed to suspicion. Futures seem fragile. Unemployment crushes hope. Heroin offers relief, escape, and a way to silence fear and pain.