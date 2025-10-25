403
Handicraft Mela Inaugurated At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 Promoting 'Vocal For Local'
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, 25th September 2025: The 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025 turned into a vibrant celebration of Indian craftsmanship with the grand inauguration of the Handicraft Mela by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Global Literary Festival Noida, at Marwah Studios, Film City.
The mela showcased a wide variety of stalls featuring exquisite handwork including tapestry, upholstery, bags, sarees, suits, handicraft toys, handmade jewellery, mud and cane products, books, and traditional food stalls. The colorful and energetic environment reflected the rich heritage of Indian art and culture while creating a platform to support artisans, weavers, and villagers.
Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Sandeep Marwah emphasized the importance of promoting indigenous talent and craftsmanship. "These kinds of initiatives not only support our village and cottage industries but also strengthen the vision of our Prime Minister's mission Vocal for Local," he said. Dr. Marwah highlighted the need for such platforms to bring rural artisans closer to urban markets, encouraging self-reliance and sustainable growth.
The mela attracted delegates from across India, students, poets, and authors, all of whom actively participated by purchasing handmade products, thereby contributing directly to the empowerment of local artisans and craftsmen.
The Handicraft Mela added a lively and socially impactful dimension to the festival, celebrating the beauty of Indian creativity while fostering economic growth for traditional communities.
