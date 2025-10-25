US Trinidad And Tobago Launch Joint Defense Forces Exercises

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By U.S. Embassy Trinidad & Tobago

PORT- OF- SPAIN, Trinidad – The USS Gravely (DDG-107) will visit Trinidad and Tobago from October 26 to 30, mooring in Port of Spain, while the 22nd US Marine Expeditionary Unit will train alongside the Trinidad and Tobago Defense Force (TTDF) during the same week. The US military services' presence in Trinidad and Tobago is part of the longstanding cooperation between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Dr Jenifer Neidhart de Ortiz said,“The partnership between the United States and Trinidad and Tobago exemplifies regional strength through collaboration. Together, we address shared threats like transnational crime and build resilience through training, humanitarian missions, and security efforts. Our longstanding partnership has provided medical care and disaster preparedness training, improved lives, and strengthened communities. Our cooperation ensures greater safety and stability across the Caribbean region. We are grateful for the close collaboration with our Trinidad and Tobago partners in the TTDF, and for the warm welcome provided from the government of Trinidad and Tobago.”

The visit of the USS Gravely follows the success of other US ship visits and joint exercises in 2025. The US Navy Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) visited Trinidad and Tobago from August 5-11, as the final stop of the Continuing Promise 2025 mission. During that mission, medical teams from the USNS Comfort, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, provided free adult medical services, pediatric medical services, dental care, optometry, physical therapy, and dermatology care as well as performing over 80 surgeries on board the ship free of charge to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

US SOUTHCOM also sponsored the 40th iteration of the Tradewinds exercise, co-hosted by the TTDF and United States Army South (USARSOUTH) from April 26 to May 8, 2025. During the annual Tradewinds exercise, over 1,300 military and security personnel from 24 nations from across the region took part, facilitating training to counter transnational organised crime and conduct humanitarian assistance operations, and natural disaster response.

