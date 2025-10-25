Delhi's AQI Improves, But Anand Vihar Remains Shrouded In Toxic Air As Levels Turn 'Severe'
An AQI of 325 was recorded on Thursday, while 345 was reported on Wednesday.
A video shared by news agency PTI from outside the CPCB office in ITO showed the AQI in the 'poor' category at 250.Also Read | AQI rises post Diwali: 5 ways in which air pollution can harm your eyes
To tackle rising pollution levels, truck-mounted water sprinklers sprayed water on Janpath Road, as the AQI remained largely in the 'very poor' category along the road, in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.
Other areas following closely include Shadipur (328), Bawana (318), Wazirpur (314), and Punjabi Bagh (301).Also Read | Delhi AQI: Mahua Moitra claims govt ordering 15 air purifiers for CM Rekha Gupta Several other parts of the capital also reported unhealthy air:
- Vivek Vihar – 300 Jahangirpuri – 296 Alipur – 289 Burari Crossing – 289 Ashok Vihar – 278 Dilshad Garden – 274 Nehru Nagar – 274 Rohini – 273 RK Puram – 271
Dwarka Sector 8 – 268
Delhi's air quality has been deteriorating since Diwali, after people set off fireworks during the festival, despite a court directive to use less-polluting crackers. Plagued by high pollution year-round from sources such as vehicular emissions and dust, the city has experienced a further decline in air quality over the past few days.
Delhi steps up measures to combat air pollution
The Delhi government on Thursday said that measures are underway to tackle air pollution across the national capital.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that "around 2,000 teams are in the field day and night to assess and execute the state government's anti pollution measures." He added that work will begin on deploying "70 more mechanised sweepers, 70 additional anti-smog guns, water sprinklers and 140 litter pickers covering 1,440 km of roads."
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta informed that "preparations to induce artificial rain through cloud seeding in the national capital have been completed."
She also congratulated Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other officials involved in the process, noting that "the weather department has indicated the possibility of clouds on October 28, 29, and 30." The CM added that this method "is also set to combat pollution in Delhi."
