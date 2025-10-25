PM Modi Extends 'Salutations And Homage' As Four-Day Chhath Puja Festivities Begin With 'Nahay-Khay'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 25, extended wishes on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The four-day Chhath Puja festivities kicked off with 'Nahay-Khay' and devotees were seen performing rituals on the first day today.

PM Modi in a post on X stated,“With the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khay, the four-day grand festival of Chhath is commencing auspiciously from today. My heartfelt best wishes to the devotees across the country, including Bihar. My salutations and homage to all the observers of the fast!”

In another post, he remarked,“I'm grateful that just yesterday, I got the opportunity to go to Begusarai. Bihar Kokila Sharda Sinha ji has had a close connection with Begusarai. Sharda Sinha ji and many folk artists of Bihar have connected the festival of Chhath to a different sentiment through their songs.”

He added, "Today, on this great festival, I am sharing with all of you such songs of Chhathi Maiya, upon hearing which everyone will be spellbound."

Chhath Puja 2025: Tithi, sunrise, sunset and shubh muhurat time

Dedicated to Sun God, the four-day festivities will culminate on October 28, according to Drik Panchang. While the festival will be officially celebrated on October 27, Monday, it is important to note the below mentioned tithi, sunrise, sunset and shubh muhurat time.

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day - 6:30 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day - 5:46 PM

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 6:04 AM on October 27

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 7:59 AM on October 28

Chhath Puja Significance

Chhath Puja is known by several names, such as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. Celebrated after Diwali or Tihar, until the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika, it's the time Lord Surya is worshipped to seek blessings for a prosperous and progressive live.